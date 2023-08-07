A developer has put forward plans to convert part of the former Argos building in Hastings into flats.

In an application submitted to Hastings Borough Council, developer NOS 4 Limited is seeking planning permission to create four two-bedroom flats by converting the first and second floors of the former Argos store in Castle Street.

The plans do not include any alterations to the ground floor of the store — which closed its doors in 2020 — so the building would partly remain as a commercial unit should the proposals be approved.

In documents submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “This change will allow the existing empty building to be divided into a better arrangement for the future use, with retail on the ground floor and residential above.”