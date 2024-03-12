Pet owners receive a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes at the new veterinary clinic in Peacehaven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Marc Abraham OBE is not only a veterinary surgeon, but also an animal welfare campaigner, author and broadcaster, regularly appearing on shows including BBC Breakfast and Sky News, as well as being a producer of the US movie documentary Dog by Dog.

Dr Jacob only joined the Mewes Vets’ team last month, having relocated from Cambridge to Hove. He was born and bred in Basingstoke and trained at the same vet school as Dr Julia: Cambridge University. He has been nominated as Pet Plan Vet of the Year for 2023 and again for 2024.

According to a spokesperson for Mewes Vets: “He will be particularly valued at The Mewes Vets for his ability to build a rapport with worried pet owners and communicate with compassion, respect and mutual understanding.”

Mewes Vets, Peacehaven

On qualifying he has spent three years honing his skills in an accredited hospital and smaller practice environments. He has a special interest in diagnostic imaging, medicine and the emergency and critical care of our pet patients.

Visitors were able to have a guided tour of the new facilities at the Mewes Vets, Peacehaven. Many chose to introduce their dogs to the vets and nurses in the calm of a non-appointment visit, and they enjoyed lots of treats and cuddles.

A spokesperson added: “The Mewes Vets embrace a heartfelt ethos to treat your pets as friends. We are proudly independent and this means we can run the surgery in the same way we always have, with integrity, flexibility, compassion and the best interests of our clients and their pets at the heart of everything that we do.

“The Mewes is committed to keeping traditional values of a personal approach with our 1 pet: 1 vet policy, we want to take the time to get to know you and your companions.”