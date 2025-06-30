Petworth based jeweller Barbara Tipple wins Creative Jewellery Designer of the Year award at the UKJA Retail Jeweller Awards.

Renowned British jeweller Barbara Tipple has been named Creative Jewellery Designer of the Year at the prestigious UKJA Retail Jeweller Awards 2025, in recognition of her exceptional artistry, innovation, and enduring contribution to fine jewellery design.

The award, presented at a ceremony held in London Wednesday night, celebrates Barbara Tipple’s unparalleled creative vision and technical mastery. With a career spanning over four decades, Tipple is internationally respected for her daring use of material and rare gemstones, impeccable craftsmanship, and one-of-a-kind creations that blend innovative design and tradition.

Barbara continues to design and handcraft her work from her artisan workshops in the South Downs, where she draws daily inspiration from the natural beauty of the surrounding area. She works in close partnership with her husband, master goldsmith David Ward, at their specialist workshop and showroom in Petworth, where together they bring her intricate and imaginative designs to life through traditional craftsmanship and exceptional skill

“I’m deeply honoured to receive this award,” said Tipple. “Jewellery has always been a form of storytelling for me – a way to capture imagination, emotion, whist using extraordinary materials . To be recognised by my peers for doing what I love is incredibly meaningful.”

Barbara Tipple and husband (Master Goldsmith, David Ward) photographed with Anne Marie Reeves (Chair and Trustee of Goldsmiths' Crafts & Design Council)

Tipple’s designs are held in private collections across the globe and have been worn by royalty, dignitaries, and collectors who seek truly unique pieces as well as her designed being appreciated and loved by people locally. Her work is inspired by nature and landscape, and a passion for the unusual – often featuring rare gemstones she has personally sourced over many years.

The UKJA Awards celebrate excellence across the British jewellery industry, with nominees selected for their creativity, innovation, and influence on contemporary design. Tipple’s win reaffirms her position as one of the UK’s most iconic and enduring jewellery artists.