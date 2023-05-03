Petworth hair salon named Regional Salon of the Year at the Hair Awards 2023

Salon owner Tristan Eves celebrates his victory

Recognising the hair heroes of the High Street and salons up and down the country, the Hair Awards is the insider’s guide to the top products and people in the hair world. With categories ranging from the best shampoos to Britain’s most talented stylists, an award from Hair magazine is the ultimate honour.

Tristan Eves has been a popular fixture in Petworth since 2016. Co-run by celebrity hairdresser Tristan Eves and Michael Smith, the salon brings a slice of Mayfair luxury to its style-conscious clientele. Since opening its doors seven years ago, the salon has attracted thousands of clients to the west Sussex town, and you can see why. The team is made up of some of the hair industry’s biggest talents from the UK’s most renowned salons.

Tristan himself has enjoyed an illustrious and varied hairdressing career, boasting a bursting contacts book of celebrity clients, working as a session stylist on glossy magazine shoots as well as backstage work at fashion shows and TV. This is the latest in a string of national awards the salon has either been nominated for or won.

It is renowned not only for the pedigree of its team but also its outstanding customer service. In other exciting news, Tristan Eves is set to extend its historical town centre premises by extending into the building next door later this year. Even bigger – and brighter - things ahead for all the team at Tristan Eves!

Tristan said: “We are always deeply honoured to win awards and we are thrilled once again to put Petworth on the map. To me, it is just about creating fantastic hair. It doesn’t matter where you are. If you’re really skilled at what you do, the clients will come.”

Director Michael Smith adds: “At Tristan Eves, our customers get a true 5-star experience. Our mission is to provide each and every one of our clients with an exceptional service whether they are popping in for a blow-dry or an image-changing colour transformation. We stay true to our single-minded proposition in everything we do. That is simply to make all customers hair the best it can be.”