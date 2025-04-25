Petworth hair salon signs up another super stylist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tristan Eves hair salon in Petworth has been described as one of the UK’s best kept hairdressing secrets, boasting a line-up of ex Mayfair super-stylists. Now its mission to provide London-quality hairdressing in a stunning space has just received another boost with yet another top-ranking stylist joining the team.

Sharleen Odaker began her career at the prestigious Nicky Clarke salon in Mayfair where she went on to establish her reputation as a go-to session stylist for various publications including Marie Claire; Tatler and Hello. Leading London Fashion Week, Sharleen secured a role as celebrity stylist on flagship Channel 5 show ’10 Years Younger in 10 Days’. Sharleen continues to grow her high-profile celebrity clientele and dedicated loyal clients in London and now at Tristan Eves in Petworth.

Ever since opening the salon in 2016, Tristan has been determined to offer Mayfair quality hairdressing – without the W1 postcode. Tristan himself has tended to the tresses of Robbie Williams, Kylie and Joss Stone over his career, with stints working at John Frieda, Jo Hansford and Stuart Phillips in Covent Garden.

Tristan commented; “First-class hairdressing and exceptional client care is top of the agenda at Tristan Eves and we have recruited a coterie of talent to guarantee the high standards are consistently met. We’re thrilled to welcome Sharleen to the team and know that clients old and new will love the talent and inspiration that she brings.”

Tristan & team scoop Best Regional Salon at the Hair Awards

The discreet but elite salon’s reputation has earned them a loyal following and a place among the industry's best with a multitude of award wins to its name. Most recently, it was crowned winner at the HAIR Awards 2025 in March, taking home the trophy in the Regional Salon South category after an incredible journey from finalist to champion.

Tristan Eves stood out among an unprecedented number of national entries in the awards which celebrate talent, innovation, and the hair heroes of the high street. Marking a major milestone for Tristan Eves, the appointment of yet another glittering name in its team is sure to boost the salon’s popularity even further.