Photographer on shortlist for Best Sussex Small Business
Local photographer Sabrina Edwards better known as Sussex Floofs Photography has been shortlisted in the UK small business awards for best small business in West Sussex.
UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media , no matter their financial and social status.
Connect with Sussex Floofs Photography: www.sussexfloofsphotography.com Sussex__floofs Instagram.