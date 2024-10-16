Photos and video as closing down sale announced at Millets in Burgess Hill: 30 per cent off all stock

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 17:03 BST
A closing down sale has been announced at Millets in Burgess Hill.

Signs appeared at the store in Church Walk recently, saying that shoppers can get 30 per cent off all stock.

The news that the Millets in Burgess Hill was closing came after the closure of the Haywards Heath Millets at 98 South Road. It also came after ‘closing down’ signs appeared at Burgess Hill’s Shoe Zone in Market Place Shopping Centre in September.

The Burgess Hill shop is one of 100 Millets stores across the UK. Remaining nearby shops are in Uckfield and Brighton. Millets have been approached for comment.

