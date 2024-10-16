Signs appeared at the store in Church Walk recently, saying that shoppers can get 30 per cent off all stock.

The news that the Millets in Burgess Hill was closing came after the closure of the Haywards Heath Millets at 98 South Road. It also came after ‘closing down’ signs appeared at Burgess Hill’s Shoe Zone in Market Place Shopping Centre in September.

The Burgess Hill shop is one of 100 Millets stores across the UK. Remaining nearby shops are in Uckfield and Brighton. Millets have been approached for comment.

1 . Millets in Burgess Hill Millets in Burgess Hill is having a closing down sale Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410142

2 . Millets in Burgess Hill Millets in Burgess Hill is having a closing down sale Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410142