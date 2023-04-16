An award-winning Haywards Heath gallery served guests farewell drinks this weekend after announcing its closure after 15 years.

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden shut its doors on Saturday, April 15, after more than a decade of showcasing Sussex artists’ work.

Supporters visited the gallery for one last time between 11.30am and 4pm.

Textile artists Jill Housby and Sam Phillips, who run the gallery, said: “We are immensely grateful for the support of the local community and for that of our artists.”

They added: “It has been a huge joy and privilege to be at the helm of this treasured local business over the years.”

The Green Tree Gallery was founded in 2008 by Jules Middleton and Julie Janvrin, who created a platform for the work of other Sussex artists. Since then, it has raised thousands for local and national charities.

Sam Phillips and Jill Housby, joint owners of The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill, Haywards Heath

