Photos and video: Green Tree Gallery at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, serves farewell drinks as it closes after 15 years

An award-winning Haywards Heath gallery served guests farewell drinks this weekend after announcing its closure after 15 years.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden shut its doors on Saturday, April 15, after more than a decade of showcasing Sussex artists’ work.

Supporters visited the gallery for one last time between 11.30am and 4pm.

Textile artists Jill Housby and Sam Phillips, who run the gallery, said: “We are immensely grateful for the support of the local community and for that of our artists.”

They added: “It has been a huge joy and privilege to be at the helm of this treasured local business over the years.”

The Green Tree Gallery was founded in 2008 by Jules Middleton and Julie Janvrin, who created a platform for the work of other Sussex artists. Since then, it has raised thousands for local and national charities.

You can read the full story here.

Sam Phillips and Jill Housby, joint owners of The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill, Haywards Heath

Sam Phillips and Jill Housby, joint owners of The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill, Haywards Heath Photo: Steve Robards, SR2304151

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, shut its doors on Saturday, April 15

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, shut its doors on Saturday, April 15 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2304151

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, shut its doors on Saturday, April 15

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, shut its doors on Saturday, April 15 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2304151

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, shut its doors on Saturday, April 15

The Green Tree Gallery in Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, shut its doors on Saturday, April 15 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2304151

