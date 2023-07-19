A new hair salon has opened in Burgess Hill and is looking for a stylist and nail technician to join the team.

The Box is at 153 London Road and hairdressers Laura and Ellie said they are looking forward to seeing all their new customers.

Laura said: “We’ve been friends for over 30 years and we’ve been hairdressing since we left school.”

She said they currently have a stylist working with them who has a lot of experience in colouring and cutting, having worked in both Brighton and London.

Laura added: “We're also looking for new members of our team to expand and have another self-employed stylist and nail technician, which a lot of customers have requested.”

Ellie said: “My background is TONI&GUY Brighton. My background is hairdressing for around 20 years now. I specialise in keratin blow dries, bespoke wig-making and scalp micropigmentation for all hair loss needs.”

1 . The Box in Burgess Hill The Box is at 153 London Road in Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR2307063

