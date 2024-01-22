Friends and family looking for exciting and unconventional fun in Burgess Hill can try their hand at axe-throwing.

Dopey Dog Axe Throwing is currently holding hour-long sessions at Dice and Drinks at 79-81 Church Walk.

People can book sessions, which cost £15 per person, via www.dopeydogaxethrowing.co.uk and follow the business on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094598708750.

Owner Ed Haynes, 34, said instructors will teach people how to improve their aim, as well as the two main axe-throwing techniques – double-handed and single-handed.

He said: “It’s a chance for a group of friends to come down and do something a bit different. Once they’ve got the hang of it there’s usually a bit of a competition. We’ll do something like a team game, that kind of thing.”

He said: “At the end, what I do is trick shots, like holding the axe backwards or throwing two axes at the same time.”

Ed said he got the idea for the sessions after trying axe-throwing for the first time a couple of years ago. He said: "I thought it was absolutely brilliant so the next day I was down the shop buying axes and throwing them at stumps.”

Ed said he put on some occasional weekend sessions outside at The Cricketers in Burgess Hill until Chris Marshall from Dice and Drinks asked him whether he wanted to set up indoors.

Ed said he only set up the sessions at Dice and Drinks in late November but the response has already been good. He said: “I’ve had people who have already been three times and recommended it to other people.”

He also observed that a fantasy board game and hobby shop seems to be the ideal setting for a game involving such a medieval item.

The sessions are for ages 12 and up and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings are available on Fridays and Saturdays with the time slots being 6pm to 7pm, 7.15pm to 8.15pm, 8.30pm to 9.30pm. There is a limit of ten people per booking slot but multiple booking slots can be requested, as can other dates with an advance notice.

