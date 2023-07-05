A physiotherapy clinic in Burgess Hill has proven popular after opening at its new location in autumn last year.

Flex Physiotherapy opened at 94 Church Walk on September 1, 2022, but has been in the town since the Covid pandemic, when the team moved from East Grinstead.

The three clinic owners are Advanced Musculoskeletal Physiotherapists Alex Kyriacou, Kieran Barnard and Matt Prout.

Alex told the Middy: “Going by the feedback we get – and we’ve got more than 100 Google reviews now – lots of patients are very happy and satisfied. It’s a great location and people love the fact that we’ve got parking. We’ve got a gym within the clinic, which is quite rare for a physio practice. So we’ll do the treatment in the rooms and then we can come out and use the gym facilities.”

He continued: “We’re offering a range of things beyond just physiotherapy, like knee bracing and shockwave therapy.”

Alex said Matt is an ultrasound sonographer too who offers both ultrasound imaging and ultrasound guided injections. He added that Flex Physiotherapy is now recruiting for a practice manager.

Alex explained that the clinic offers treatments for severe conditions to help people return to sport, plus a variety of other issues.

He said: “We see sportspeople from amateurs to elites. We see your weekend warriors who live for the weekend and are runners. We do running, assessments, golf assessments, bike assessments. We also see patients with longstanding conditions like Parkinson’s and back pain, people who have had strokes or have had knee replacements or any other surgery.”

In addition, Flex Physiotherapy offers post-natal and pre-natal physiotherapy for women with team member Emma Breslin being their Advanced Musculoskeletal and Pelvic Health Physiotherapist. Rachael Welsh is their Specialist Children’s Physiotherapist.

Alex, who is now doing a Masters degree in Advanced Clinical Practice, called his job rewarding. He said: “I like that patients come in and they’re passionate to receive treatment and get better. They love to find out ways of how they can get back to their choice of activity or goals as quickly as possible. I love being part of that journey.”

He said treatment is evidence based as well and said the clinic is honest with patients and helps ‘debunk a few myths’ too.

