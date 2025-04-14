AR Kartz, which aims to ‘revolutionise’ the indoor go-karting scene, launched on Friday, April 4, at unit 26 of Panattoni Park.

The venue features a 300m track with 12 high-speed corners designed by the Austin Racing team. This track allows high-performance electric karts to race in an immersive environment with slick neon lighting.

The business website said: “AR Kartz is engineered for pure adrenaline.”

Owner Rich Austin, from Barcombe, described the opening day as ‘really fantastic’.

Rich, 60, said: “It was just everything we hoped it would be. Everyone was very enthusiastic.”

He is excited about the future of AR Kartz, having seen the expressions on the faces of children and parents who he said were simply ‘buzzing’ on the day. He said: “They were all having a great time and a great experience with the whole thing because it’s very different from anything else that’s out there.”

Rich explained that AR Kartz was made possible by the success of his Austin Racing business, which specialises in motorcycle exhaust systems. He called the AR Kartz experience ‘exhilarating’, saying: “The track is very fast and flowing. From our racing experience with motorcycles and go karts alike, we’ve designed it to really bring out the racer in people.”

Rich said the races also teach children to drive and drift and to be able to handle slides. He said: “That’s something that’s become apparent straightaway.” He continued: “It’s a really different experience as well because of the lighting and the tunnel. It’s all neon lights and amazing at night, so people should not just come during the day. They should get here at night as well because it’s two different experiences.”

He added that there is a viewing area too. This has been designed to overlook the whole track so people can get a thrill from simply watching a race.

Rich said AR Kartz is offering a discount for families with children over the Easter weekend. Visit arkartz.com, email [email protected] or call 07949 744907.

The business employs around 20 people and offers family events, corporate events, children’s parties, stag or hen nights, challenge events, club events, driver tuition and more.

1 . AR Kartz Rich Austin, the owner of AR Kartz in Burgess Hill Photo: Staff, SR2504051

2 . AR Kartz AR Kartz in Burgess Hill Photo: Staff, SR2504051

3 . AR Kartz The venue features a 300m track with 12 high-speed corners Photo: Staff, SR2504051