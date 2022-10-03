PICTURES: Eastbourne Business Awards 2022

Christina Ewbank, president and chief executive of Eastbourne’s Chamber of Commerce, said: “The atmosphere of excitement was contagious as many business people enjoyed their first major event since lockdown, starting with a sparkling drinks reception sponsored by Handelsbanken. After a lovely three-course meal, entertainment was provided by the amazing Singing Secreto Waiters who got everyone on their feet with operatic numbers like Amore and Nessum Dorma. It was great to see the audience let their hair down with a huge conga line and a Can-Can performance! Then they danced the night away with the X-Factor finalist Lloyd Wade and his superb Soul Man Band.