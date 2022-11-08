Rachelle Santer from Pinball Pirates raised £160 from a campaign on JustGiving ahead of half term to help fund haircuts and hair health kits for children at Barber & Barclay in Tarring and The Beauty Box in Upper Beeding.

She said: "At Pinball Pirates, we believe that every child should have access to haircuts, that every child should be able have the feeling of confidence that a new haircut can bring to them, that every child is entitled to have healthy hair.

"We aim to provide every family that needs it with free haircuts for their children and to provide them with a hair health kit that they can take away with them. The kit will include a brush / comb, shampoo, conditioner and hair styling products."

Pinball Pirates operates as a non-profit business, working to become a CIC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachelle worked at different barbershops in the October half-term to reach as many children in need as possible. She said 'every child deserved the opportunity to go back to school with the confidence only a haircut can bring'.

Pinball Pirates operates as a non-profit business, working to become a CIC. All profits go back into the community through free children’s haircuts for families who are struggling financially, healthy hair kits for those children to take home and creating the opportunity for barbershops and hairdressers across the country to work together under the initiative.