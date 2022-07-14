Plans for new pizzeria in Chichester city centre

Chichester District Council’s planning team received plans this week which seek permission for a change of use to a building in Crane Street.

The building, formerly home to betting shop William Hill, could become a takeaway pizza parlour if plans are given the green light.

Little information is available in the early stages of this planning application but it has been put forward by KSA Property Matthew Stephenson.

Crane Street. Picture via Google Streetview

Following news that sourdough pizza restaurant Franco Manco had plans to open in South Street, readers of this newspaper kicked back at the plans with many saying there were already ‘too many’ pizza restaurants in the city.

Olly Thom suggested the city was already home to ‘too many pizzerias’ and listed: Pizza Express; Prezzo; ASK; Zizzi; Wildwood; Papa John's; Domino's; and the Pizza Rebellion machine by the railway station.

He said: “Not sure if Chi needs another pizza place?”