Plans for shisha bar and shawarma grill at East Sussex barber shop rejected

Plans for a temporary shisha bar and shawarma grill at a barber shop in Seaford have been rejected.

Snipz, at 9 Sutton Park Road, had applied to Lewes District Council (LDC) in December 2024 to change the use of its rear garden so it could create a shisha bar for seasonal use.

The proposal included a plan for a food preparation unit with a shawarma electric grill, an electric pizza oven, a 2.10m high wooden shelter with a felt covered roof and a seating area. People can see the application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/24/0797.

But LDC’s decision notice confirmed the plan has been refused permission. It said: “By reason of its scale, intensity, and proximity to residential accommodation, (the proposal) would result in an unacceptable level of harm to the residential amenity of the occupiers of the flats above and surrounding properties.”

It continued: “The development is likely to give rise to increased noise, disturbance, and loss of privacy, particularly during the summer months when the use would operate daily between 10am and 7pm. The proposal fails to demonstrate that these impacts can be adequately mitigated.”

Shisha is form of smoking where flavoured smoke bubbles through a bowl of water and is inhaled through a hose-style pipe.

The application’s design and access statement for the shisha bar had said: “There will be no music or audio entertainment available, but ‘shisha’ (non-tobacco) pipes are proposed to be provided. There will be a strict policy of no alcohol or tobacco use allowed on the site but is intended for the quiet enjoyment of users away from the commercial street location. The owner’s intention is for this temporary and seasonal refuge to be for paying customers and will operate in summer months between 1st April and 30th September.”

It said: “The businesses on either side of the commercial site are presently also in the catering and takeaway business, and this addition would fit perfectly with the present street scene.”

The statement also said: “Shisha smoking involves no tobacco use, therefore posing no risk to health and the environment.”

But the British Heart Foundation has stated: “Shisha can increase your risk of heart and circulatory diseases because it usually contains harmful chemicals.” The charity explained: “Even if you use tobacco-free shisha, the smoke still produces harmful levels of toxins.”

Since being submitted, the application received many letters of both objection and support.

One resident objecting to the plan said: “If this application is approved we would be subject to nine hours a day, seven days a week, of disturbance, loud music, noise, odours (some toxic), smoke, carbon dioxide, tobacco and metal residues.”

One resident supporting the plan said: “This proposal offers far more than a business expansion – it represents a valuable opportunity for Seaford to evolve while staying rooted in its community spirit.”

They said: "Rather than yet another national chain, this proposal brings something unique and locally driven. It diversifies the town centre’s use, increases evening vitality, and supports the council's own economic priorities around protecting small traders and encouraging adaptive reuse of commercial space.”