Plans to subdivide former Worthing Topshop unit

Planning permission is being sought to turn the large store at 21-23 Montague Street into two new shops and nine apartments.

Clifton Second Limited submitted the plans to Worthing Borough Council this month.

The Topshop store has been vacant for well over a year following the collapse of its owner, Arcadia Group.

Topshop and Topman in Worthing before closing

Last year, the company announced it would close all of its stores.

It was taken over by online retailer ASOS shortly afterwards.

Current plans for the building include nine flats ranging from one to two bedrooms.

The building would also be extended upwards to make room for the flats if permission is granted.

The company says the extension has been ‘sensitively designed’ to take into account the building’s location within the South Street Conservation area.

Future residents would access the building from Bath Place and, although no parking is planned, cycle spaces would be provided.

Clifton Second Limited previously gained planning permission to divide the large store and basement into two new shops facing Bath Place.

The new shop owners are yet to be announced.

According to the applicant, a precedent has been set for turning the upper floors into flats because they were previously only used as storage.

“The proposed residential units will make a valuable contribution to the borough’s severe housing need,” says a design statement.

“The loss of the existing employment and storage floorspace to create nine residential flats is considered to be an effective and efficient use of floorspace.