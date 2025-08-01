Platinum Champion attends product launch in Hastings

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean attended the product launch of Guinot Institute of Paris at the Tranquility Beauty Salon based in Queens Road in Hastings.

Tranquility Hastings is an independent beauty salon which has introduced the famous and coveted Guinot Institute of Paris beauty products and equipment into its salon.

To mark the occasion Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was on hand .

Lord Brett said " It's always a great pleasure to support an independent high street business, congratulations must be given to Lynn and her team for adding value to so many people lives by helping them by boosting their confidence through cosmetic assistance and therapeutic support.

"I wish Lynn well with the introduction of this product range which isn't available in shops."

Lynn who has operated the business for nearly a year was happy with the launch event.