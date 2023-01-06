Polegate coach business closes with immediate effect

L J Edwards Coach Hire, based in the Chaucer Business Park in Polegate, has shared on its Facebook page that it has decided to close with immediate effect (January 6).
The post says: “We are working through cancelling all our short break and day trip bookings.
“We shall email/post your cancelled booking and card refund receipt(s). At the moment we are refunding all card payments directly through our booking system, payments made to us by cheque, voucher or cash will be looked at later.
“If you have other bookings with us, please be patient as we endeavour to work our way through all the bookings in order. We will try to do this as quickly as possible.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment caused and would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your custom.”
LJ Edwards is a long-established coach company and had a range of day trips and door-to-door holidays listed in the 2023 programme that were expected to. Until December 15 the company was making Facebook events for trips in 2023 such as the Cambridge in March and Ireland in July.