Polegate fitness centre marks World Mental Health Day

Recent statistics show us how important this work is, with a 2024 mental health foundation survey stating that 82% of adults say physical activity is important for their mental health and well-being. [Mental Health Foundation Website]. Yet more than a third of adults (36%-37%) do not meet the WHO activity guidelines, with many reporting barriers such as lack of time, fatigue, stress or anxiety.

That's where ShanFitness comes in. Founded by Eastbourne local Shanice, it was created with a mission to provide a welcoming, judgement-free space. ShanFitness offers a variety of unique classes, events and well-being services specifically designed to not only get people moving but to build them up mentally too. Claimed to be 'the fitness centre for people that hate fitness', Shanice knew how intimidating stepping into a gym for the first time can be, so she redesigned the whole concept even down to the paint and art used on the walls. As soon as you walk into ShanFitness you feel welcome and safe.

The impact of ShanFitness goes beyond fitness. The centre also runs the anxious girls club, a support network for people aged 15-99+ who are struggling with anxiety, loneliness or feeling overwhelmed. Through workshops, groups and events, both general and age specific, people can find reassurance that they are not alone.

ShanFitness is also home to the first local Salt Therapy room, and while salt therapy has a lot of physical health benefits, it is also proven to reduce stress, insomnia and promote relaxation.

Events play a role too- whether it's a line dancing social, live dj class or a sound bath, these events help create a meaningful connection at a time when so many feel isolated. Research shows that people with strong social support are more likely to report better mental well-being. Feeling like they belong to a community can reduce stress, anxiety and loneliness. By bringing movement toegther with friendship, laughter and shared experiences, ShanFitness provides access to not only physical benefits, but to a sense of community that can make all the difference in feeling mentally better.

In a world that sometimes makes talking about your mental health a struggle, having somewhere that offers both physical activity and emotional connection is making a real difference. With one regular saying that classes 'are like no other!' They continue by saying that they have 'never stuck at anything fitness related for this long. I absolutely love coming to class, I look forward to it.' With another regular adding that they 'leave every time feeling happier in myself', knowing that they've had a 'good workout'.

This world mental health day, ShanFitness highlights something simple but powerful, caring for your mental health doesn't always mean huge changes. Sometimes it starts with moving your body, being part of a community, and having fun!

Top 5 benefits of exercise for mental health!

Reduces anxiety & stress - movement lowers cortisol and helps calm racing thoughts Boosts mood - just 10 minutes of activity can release endorphins and serotonin. Improves sleep - Regular exercise helps regulate sleep patterns Build confidence - Small wins, like finishing a class, can boost self-esteem and confidence Fights loneliness - Exercising in groups creates connection, reduces isolation and builds community.

Class picture from a mental health fundraiser - Live DJ class

Shanice - Owner and founder of ShanFitness

A class at ShanFitness

Shanice - Owner and founder of ShanFitness