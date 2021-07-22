Polegate horse sanctuary to be evicted

Little Bramley Farm Horse Sanctuary has been asked to leave the yard in Sayerland Lane by the end of August.

On social media a spokesperson from the sanctuary said, “For the future of Little Bramley we are in desperate need of land and stables.

“Sadly we are having to post this due to not being able to find anywhere and we are reaching out to the public as a last cry.

Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary, Polegate SUS-210722-130218001

“We will welcome any help and suggestions.”

The horse sanctuary is also asking residents to share their social media post so they can reach as many people as possible.

Pat Evans, who co-founded the sanctuary, said, “We have lots of children with disabilities who enjoy coming and we have people who come and help.

“People say what a happy place this is and the horses are so happy.

“We help any horse or any person.”

The sanctuary has been looking for a new location but with no luck so far.

Fellow co-founder Zoey McQuade said, “If there is anybody out there looking who is not using their land, we are willing to pay.”

Little Bramley has been self-funding since it was set up in 2005.

To help the sanctuary, members of the public can sponsor, volunteer, donate or adopt a horse.

It costs £25 to adopt a horse for one year while the renewal is £15 per year.