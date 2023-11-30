Pontins Camber Sands and Prestatyn holiday parks closed 'with immediate effect'
Pontins in Camber Sands and its other holiday park in Prestatyn have been closed ‘with immediate effect’, the company has announced this afternoon (Thursday, November 30).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm, which is owned by Britannia Hotels, placed a statement on its website.
It said: “We regret to inform you that our parks in Prestatyn and Camber Sands will be closing with immediate effect. Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.