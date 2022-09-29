Popular Eastbourne coffee shop shuts permanently due to staffing issues

Nelson Coffee had two sites in the town - the espresso bar in Terminus Road, and a larger roastery in Station Parade. The original espresso bar opened in June 2014 and built up a strong reputation in the town, with an Australian tennis star even mentioning it in an interview. World No. 1 tennis player ranks Eastbourne coffee shop as ‘one of her favourites in the whole world’.

Now a sign can be seen in the espresso bar window saying the site is closed and gives people directions to the roastery. Ben, who owns the site with his wife Lucy, said: “We decided to close our original location at 4 Terminus Road, which we opened back in June 2014, primarily due to ongoing difficulties in finding enough suitable staff to fill both of our locations. We will definitely miss our old home, lots of great memories and where it all began! But, onwards and upwards as they say! If you haven’t been to our new location (just up the road at 15 Station Parade) we are sure you will love it just as much as the old one, if not more. There’s more space, we’re roasting our own coffee on-site and you can still get the same quality coffee, all-day brunch, cake and cocktails seven days a week! We’ll see you there soon!”