Dom Italian Restaurant, announced that it will stop trading in the town on Monday, April 15.

The restaurant has proven popular in the town with residents and is currently rated 4.5 stars out of 5 on Google reviews from a total of 230 reviews.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “If we’ve not had chance to tell you in person yet, we have some sad news from Julio and the team at Dom. After many wonderful years, with the best customers, we have decided it’s time for a change and will be closing the business after service on Sunday.

Picture: Jon Rigby

“We want to thank you for all your support and custom over the years, it’s going to be an emotional day on Sunday.

“However, we are hoping that it won’t be goodbye but perhaps just farewell. You never know what’s around the corner.

“For this week however, the pizza ovens are fired up and we hope to see you all just one last time.”

Run by husband and wife team Julio and Arethusa Crivelari, Dom Italian offered diners ‘a truly memorable dining experience’ seven days a well as well as offering takeaway options.

The news of the closure has been met with surprise and sadness from the local community.

Resident Will Callaghan said: “You will be missed. thanks so much for serving us great food.”