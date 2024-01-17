BREAKING

Popular Eastbourne restaurant to reopen following refurbishment

A popular Eastbourne restaurant is set to reopen after it had closed at the beginning of the year for refurbishment.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
Tuk Tuk, an Indian restaurant street food restaurant located on Terminus Road had been closed from January 2.

The new look restaurant will offer a ‘fresh new look’ as well as an ‘extraordinary’ menu when it reopens its doors on Friday, January 19.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our grand reopening promises a fresh, exciting look paired with a menu that's nothing short of extraordinary. Secure your spot now and join us for a dining experience that transcends the ordinary. It's time to indulge in the extraordinary.”

The new look restaurant at Tuk Tuk will offer a ‘fresh new look’ as well as an ‘extraordinary’ menu when it reopens its doors on Friday, January 19. Picture: Tuk TukThe new look restaurant at Tuk Tuk will offer a ‘fresh new look’ as well as an ‘extraordinary’ menu when it reopens its doors on Friday, January 19. Picture: Tuk Tuk
Tuk Tuk offers its guests a Tapas style Indian street food cafe where they can choose from a range of individual dishes influenced by the street food of Mumbai such as Railway Mutton Curry, Rajasthani Laal Maas as well offering a vegan menu.

