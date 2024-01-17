A popular Eastbourne restaurant is set to reopen after it had closed at the beginning of the year for refurbishment.

Tuk Tuk, an Indian restaurant street food restaurant located on Terminus Road had been closed from January 2.

The new look restaurant will offer a ‘fresh new look’ as well as an ‘extraordinary’ menu when it reopens its doors on Friday, January 19.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our grand reopening promises a fresh, exciting look paired with a menu that's nothing short of extraordinary. Secure your spot now and join us for a dining experience that transcends the ordinary. It's time to indulge in the extraordinary.”

The new look restaurant at Tuk Tuk will offer a ‘fresh new look’ as well as an ‘extraordinary’ menu when it reopens its doors on Friday, January 19. Picture: Tuk Tuk