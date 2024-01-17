Popular Eastbourne restaurant to reopen following refurbishment
Tuk Tuk, an Indian restaurant street food restaurant located on Terminus Road had been closed from January 2.
The new look restaurant will offer a ‘fresh new look’ as well as an ‘extraordinary’ menu when it reopens its doors on Friday, January 19.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our grand reopening promises a fresh, exciting look paired with a menu that's nothing short of extraordinary. Secure your spot now and join us for a dining experience that transcends the ordinary. It's time to indulge in the extraordinary.”
Tuk Tuk offers its guests a Tapas style Indian street food cafe where they can choose from a range of individual dishes influenced by the street food of Mumbai such as Railway Mutton Curry, Rajasthani Laal Maas as well offering a vegan menu.