Popular Eastbourne town centre restaurant to be closed for two weeks due to ‘unexpected circumstances’
A popular restaurant in Eastbourne town centre has said it will be closed for two weeks because of ‘unexpected circumstances’.
Cantonese restaurant Hoi Sum in Station Street made the announced on social media on Tuesday night (July 25).
On the post it said: “We hope to resume back to our normal opening hours on Wednesday, August 9. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
The restaurant currently has a 4.7/5 rating on Google from 235 reviews and a 4.9/5 rating on Facebook from 247 reviews.
