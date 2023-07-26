NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Popular Eastbourne town centre restaurant to be closed for two weeks due to ‘unexpected circumstances’

A popular restaurant in Eastbourne town centre has said it will be closed for two weeks because of ‘unexpected circumstances’.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST

Cantonese restaurant Hoi Sum in Station Street made the announced on social media on Tuesday night (July 25).

On the post it said: “We hope to resume back to our normal opening hours on Wednesday, August 9. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The restaurant currently has a 4.7/5 rating on Google from 235 reviews and a 4.9/5 rating on Facebook from 247 reviews.

Eastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex World

1. Eastbourne seafront

Eastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex World Photo: Staff JL

Hoi Sum in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Google Maps

2. Hoi Sum in Eastbourne town centre

Hoi Sum in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:GoogleFacebook