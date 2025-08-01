Popular Horsham town centre store announces closing date

A popular store in Horsham town centre is set to close at the end of the month.

Poundland has confirmed the locations of a further 12 stores that will close under its restructuring and recovery plan designed to return the business to growth – among them, its Horsham store in West Street.

Colleagues at these locations earmarked for closure under the recovery plan were informed of their store’s status in June and Poundland has this week completed briefing colleagues on a specific closing date for a further 12 sites.

The Horsham store will close to customers on Sunday, August 31.

The restructuring and recovery plan which launched in June, is intended to refocus and simply the business after an extended period of under-performance and deliver a financially sustainable operating model.

The plan includes the closure of 68 stores and, alongside other closures linked to lease expirations, in time, means Poundland expects to operate a network of around 650-700 stores compared to c800 today.

In the last two weeks Poundland announced the locations of 37 stores that have confirmed August closure dates alongside three that had already closed.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald re-confirmed the closure programme has the intention of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

He said: “When a store nearby closes, we understand how disappointing that is for customers, but nevertheless look forward to welcoming them to another Poundland store in the future.

“Work is underway to with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles.”

The court-sanctioned restructuring and recovery process that Poundland launched in June applies to creditors in the UK.

It does not cover Poundland’s store operations in the Republic of Ireland and Isle of Man, where it trades as Dealz nor propose any changes for trade suppliers in both the UK and Republic of Ireland.