Popular Lewes Pizza Express on market for £42,000 per year following closure

Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:34 BST

A closed Pizza Express in Lewes is on the market for £42,000 per year.

The leasehold property at 15 High Street is permanently closed according to a notice at www.pizzaexpress.com/lewes-high-street.

The former restaurant is listed by Oakley Property and offers 2,457 square feet. People can view the listing at oakleyproperty.com/commercial-properties/15-high-street-19217.

The listing said: “The premises comprises a former Pizza Express restaurant, which is laid out as a bar area and seating area with serving station on the ground floor. The first floor consists of the kitchen with walk in fridge and freezer, office and a private dining area.”

Pizza Express in Lewes. Photo: Google Street ViewPizza Express in Lewes. Photo: Google Street View
The male and female WC block is on the first floor while the second-floor has three separate storerooms and a staff WC.

The listing said: “The property internally benefits from wood flooring throughout, air conditioning, courtyard seating area, disabled WC on the ground floor, intruder and fire alarm.”

News about the restaurant’s closure in May this year prompted many comments on the Lewes Present Facebook page.

One commenter said: “Love this branch. So many birthdays there over last 20 odd years. Very sad.”

Another said: “Have lots of good memories from family celebrations there over the time it’s been there.”

A notice on the Lewes restaurant’s webpage confirmed that the nearest open Pizza Express is at Brighton Marina.

