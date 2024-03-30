Popular restaurant closed in Crawley: family-friendly establishment shut for good after signs appear on doors
Signs have appeared on the Harvester in West Green at Unit 4B in Crawley Leisure Park.
The notice says: “Sorry, our Harvester restaurant is now closed. But this doesn't have to be goodbye. Find your nearest Harvester at www.harvester.co.uk/restaurants.”
A notice on www.harvester.co.uk about the West Green restaurant reads: “We are sorry to say that we have now closed our doors for good. Thank you to all our loyal guests for all your previous time spent with us. If you’d still like to get your Harvester fix, your nearest site is: The Hawth Park Inn, Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, RH10 1UJ.”
