Hosted by radio presenter Mark Collins, the ceremony recognised the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers, with 14 awards handed out on the night. It was an evening to celebrate more than just the winners though, with all of the nominees demonstrating the hard work, determination, and talent, to prove they have a bright future.

The News’ publishing editor, Mark Waldron, said: “What makes apprentices unique is that they stand confidently in both worlds — education and work — and in doing so, they are leading the way for businesses and building great careers for themselves.

“They’re showing us all that apprentices can rise to the very top, drive innovation, and strengthen our local economy. Tonight, we came together to celebrate a generation who are breaking down barriers, investing in themselves, and helping to build a stronger future for us all.”

Commander Sara Balls of the Royal Navy, the headline sponsor of the awards, said: “The Royal Navy is immensely proud to champion this event, shining a spotlight on the talent, tenacity, and transformative power of apprenticeships right here in our vibrant communities.

“Portsmouth and Chichester are not just places on a map, they’re the heartbeat of our nation’s maritime heritage and innovation. For over two centuries, the Royal Navy has called this area home, from the historic docks of Portsmouth to the resilient shores of Chichester.

“Our deep roots here make these awards more than a ceremony, they’re a reflection of our shared commitment to nurturing opportunities that strengthen our communities and secure our future.”

The winners were picked by a panel of judges comprising of industry experts who diligently reviewed every nomination.

The judges who took part in the meticulous process were: Fiona Stilwell, Chief Executive Officer - PETA, Elizabeth Flegg, Apprentice Consultant - West Sussex County Council, Matt Johnson, Director - South Coast Institute of Technology, David Humphries, CEO - Shaping Portsmouth, Mark Waldron, Editor in Chief - National World, Jon Daines, Managing Director - Construction - Amiri Construction Ltd and on behalf of our headline partner the Royal Navy - Lt Graham Kerr and Lt Simon Ashwood.

As well as celebrating the fantastic apprentices, mentors, and apprenticeship providers, the night was also a chance to raise money for Aphasia Support. The charity’s mission is is to improve the wellbeing of people with Aphasia and their carers by providing tailored speech and language therapy and long-term support.

More details can be found on Aphasia Support’s website.

The full list of winners from the Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards can be found below:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Ben Mckay (Safran Helicopter Engines UK)

Advanced Apprentice of the Year Award: Jade McDonald (Liquid Friday Ltd)

Highly commended: Lauren Owen (Comserv UK Ltd)

Higher Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by The University of Portsmouth): Hannah Haynes (Havant Borough Council)

Degree Apprentice of the Year: Annabelle Forster (Ilex Content Strategies)

Highly commended: David Boutflour (BAE Systems)

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award: Jessica Hussey (Portsmouth City Council)

Construction Apprentice of the Year Award: Dalton Jones (AT Jones & Son Ltd)

Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Sorrell Atlee (Harwin)

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by South Hampshire College Group): John Whittle (Carbon 60)

Highly commended: Jessica Hussey (Portsmouth City Council)

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by the Royal Navy): Lauren Owen (Comserv UK Ltd)

Apprentice Ambassador: Cat Willis (West Sussex County Council)

Mentor of the Year: Sophie Enright (Minstead Trust)

Highly commended: Keith Kirby (Bishops Printers)

SME Employer of the Year (sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network): De Mellow & Co

Large Employer of the Year: Hopscotch Day Nurseries

Training Provider / Programme of the Year (sponsored by the Royal Navy): Chichester College Group

Find 54 pictures from the evening below:

1 . Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards 2025 The winners of the 14 categories celebrate together on the stage. | National World

2 . Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards 2025 The Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, October 23 at The Marriot in Cosham. | National World

3 . Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards 2025 Mingling ahead of the Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards 2025. | National World