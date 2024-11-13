Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 Post Office branches have been marked for closure and jobs are set to be lost amid sweeping cuts at the company.

Bosses at the Post Office have revealed that 115 locations have been earmarked for closure, with around 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs. Post Office chairman Nigel Railton confirmed the news following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation, in a bid to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

He said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

Post Office bosses are set to close 115 locations in a new bid to restructure the company | Alex Yeung - stock.adobe.com

The location at risk of closure are Crown post Office locations, normally found within city centres and manned by Post Office employees. They are the only Post Office-owned locations left in the country.

The locations that are facing closure are:

Aldwych

Antrim

Baker Street

Bangor

Barnes Green

Barnet

Belfast City

Bexhill On Sea

Bideford

Birmingham

Bransholme

Breck Road

Bridlington

Brixton

Broadway

Caernarfon

Cambridge City

Canning Town

Chester Le Street

City of London

Clapham Common

Cosham

Cricklewood

Crossgates

Croydon High Street

Dereham

Didsbury Village

Dunraven Place

East Dulwich

Eccles

Eccleston Street

Edinburgh City

Furness House

Glasgow

Gloucester

Golders Green

Great Portland Street

Grimsby

Haddington

Hampstead

Harlesden

Harold Hill

High Holborn

Houndsditch

Hyde

Inverness

Islington

Kendal

Kennington Park

Kensington

Kettering

Kilburn

Kingsbury

Kingsland High Street

Kirkwall

Knightsbridge

Leigh

Leighton Buzzard

Liskeard

London Bridge

Londonderry

Lower Edmonton

Lupus Street

Manchester

Matlock

Melville Road

Merthyr Tydfil

Milton Keynes

Morecambe

Morley

Mount Pleasant

Mutley

Nailsea

Newquay

Newtownards

Northolt

Old Swan

Oswestry

Oxford

Paddington Quay

Paignton

Port Talbot

Portsmouth

Poulton Le Fylde

Prestwich

Raynes Park

Redditch

Roman Road

Romsey

Rotherham

Salford City

Saltcoats

Sheffield City

South Ockendon

South Shields

Southall

Springburn Way

St Johns

St Peters Street

Stamford

Stamford Hill

Stockport

Stornoway

Stroud

Sunderland City

Teignmouth

The Markets

Vauxhall Bridge Road

Wealdstone

Westbourne

Wester Hailes

Windsor

Worlds End

Yate Sodbury

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) has blasted the decision to announce the closures. CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of Post Office shot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral.

“CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said: “Post Offices are an integral part of the communities they serve and the services they provide for local people.

“The Government is in active discussion with Nigel Railton on his plans to put postmasters at the centre of the organisation and strengthen the Post Office network for its long-term future.”