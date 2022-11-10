Poundland announces plans to recruit 1,200 temporary seasonal staff and confirms Christmas and New Year closing dates

The discount retailer confirmed it planned to take on around 1,200 seasonal colleagues to work in stores across the UK and Ireland in the run up to this Christmas.

The temporary shop floor roles will end on Christmas Eve, though some colleagues may be taken on permanently where roles are available.

Simon Wells, Poundland & Dealz’ people director, said: “The extra recruits will help us make sure that our stores are great places to work and shop at the busiest time of year.”

Poundland has set out details of its Christmas plans – including recruiting temporary colleagues, the days when it will be closed and extra support for its 18,000 people in the UK and Republic of Ireland

In addition to Christmas Day, Poundland confirmed it had told its colleagues back in September that for the third year in a row all its stores will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to give colleagues a well-deserved break.

Customers can check their local store opening times over the Christmas period on the Poundland website at https://www.poundland.co.uk/store-finder/.

As a thank you to all 18,000 members of the Poundland and Dealz team for all their hard work, they will each receive a £25 voucher (€30 in the Republic of Ireland) to spend in store between December and January and that their regular colleague discount will double from ten per cent to 20 per cent during November.

“We really appreciate how hard colleagues work during the year and are closing the stores on the extra days over Christmas and New Year so they enjoy a well-deserved break with friends and family,” added Simon.

