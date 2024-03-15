Premium estate agents awarded for outstanding results
Premium estate agency, Fine & Country Chichester and Surrounding Villages was presented with Best Associate Award at the brand’s annual conference and awards gala, which took place on Friday, 8th March 2024 at The Brewery in London. This prestigious international event was attended by many of brand’s UK based agents, as well as those based in locations further afield, such France, Germany, Jersey, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Australia.
Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Isabel Neighbour, Director of Fine and Country Chichester, remarks, “We are thrilled to have received this award, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication and client-centric approach throughout the past year. It symbolises the culmination of our efforts and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service."
Themed ‘Dare to be Iconic’, the conference provided a platform for UK and international professionals from across brand to connect, learn and share valuable insights, and celebrate achievements. Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director of Fine & Country, emphasises the importance of such gatherings: “Every year, the Fine & Country Conference and Awards Gala serves as a focal point for our international community, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas and experiences from around the world, as well as celebrating success. We have some incredible agents within our network who are always willing to share their ideas and knowledge for the greater good of the brand. With the vast experience and knowledge within our brand, cutting-edge technology, award-winning marketing, and passionate professionals, we believe that Fine & Country will continue to set the standard for exceptional results.”
The conference and awards gala is an opportunity to recognise the resilience and dedication of licensees and associates within the Fine & Country network, amid challenges in the property sector. Stevenson acknowledges the outstanding performance of Fine & Country agents over the last 12 months, despite market uncertainties: "We applaud the remarkable achievements of our network and extend heartfelt congratulations to this year's award winners. Your excellence fuels our success, and we are immensely proud to celebrate your contributions and amazing achievements during 2023."