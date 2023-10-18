Pret a Manger is returning to Chichester later this month
The upmarket café will open in the former Gerry Weber site, in East Street, on October 27, it has been revealed. The news comes after the business gained permission for the move in December last year, and nearly four years after the initial Chichester branch closed in 2020, thanks to the pressures of the pandemic.
That location has been occupied by Greggs since last year, but the team at Pret A Manger are looking forward to a warm reception in Chichester nonetheless.
Speaking to Sussex World, Guy Meakin, UK Shops Director at Pret, said: “It’s wonderful to be bringing Pret back to Chichester, creating 20 new jobs in the local community. We know our freshly made food and organic coffee are popular here, so we’re delighted to be opening a spacious new shop right in the heart of the city, with lots of seating for customers to comfortably enjoy their Pret favourites. Chichester locals and visitors can also enjoy all the benefits of Club Pret, including 20% off everything sold in-shop and up to five barista-made drinks per day, for just £30 per month. We can’t wait to welcome customers back when we open our doors on 27th October.”
The shop will be operated by Iceking, a franchise partner already in charge of six shops in Sussex, including one in Worthing which opened earlier this year.