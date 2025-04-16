Primark launches Click & Collect service in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primark has expanded its Click & Collect service across Sussex, which will include its store in Eastbourne.

More than three quarters (158) of Primark’s stores in Great Britain now offer the service, with all 187 stores in England, Scotland and Wales set to receive Click & Collect by this summer.

Customers at the shop in Eastbourne town centre’s shopping centre The Beacon, can now shop thousands of Primark products, including womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware, on the website, order through Click & Collect, then pick up their items at a convenient time.

It also gives customers access to new and expanded ranges they might not otherwise be able to get in their local store. This includes Primark’s adaptive clothing range, which launched earlier this year.

The range offers more than 40 wardrobe staples for men and women and has been specially designed around the needs of those living with a disability in partnership with adaptive designer and disability campaigner, Victoria Jenkins.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the next wave of stores to offer Click & Collect, giving more customers the chance to shop online from the great ranges they know and love before collecting in store. With summer in sight, it’s just one way we’re making it even easier for everyone in Sussex to get their summer wardrobe essentials.”

Two other Primark stores in Sussex have also launched their click and collect service with branches in Crawley and Brighton now offering click and collect to its customers.