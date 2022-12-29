Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Prime drink at Aldi in Sussex: supermarket reveals when KSI and Logan Paul’s beverage will be on sale

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced that the latest internet sensation, Prime Hydration Drink, has gone on sale across Sussex.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

The beverage was created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, and Aldi said people can purchase it from today (Thursday, December 29) for £1.99.

The drink will be in all Aldi stores across the UK as a Specialbuy.

Hide Ad

An Aldi spokesperson said: “As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone! The supermarket is expecting high demand so a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product.

Most Popular
Supermarket chain Aldi announced that Prime Hydration Drink, created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, will go on sale across Sussex on December 29. Picture: Aldi Digital Media Centre
Hide Ad
Read More
Wanted man has links to Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Brighton

“The drink, which is 10 percent coconut water, contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle. Aldi shoppers can choose from three different flavours: Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.”

Hide Ad

Customers can check their Aldi store’s opening times by using the Aldi Store Finder at stores.aldi.co.uk/store-finder.