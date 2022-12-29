Supermarket chain Aldi has announced that the latest internet sensation, Prime Hydration Drink, has gone on sale across Sussex.

The beverage was created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, and Aldi said people can purchase it from today (Thursday, December 29) for £1.99.

The drink will be in all Aldi stores across the UK as a Specialbuy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Aldi spokesperson said: “As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone! The supermarket is expecting high demand so a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product.

Supermarket chain Aldi announced that Prime Hydration Drink, created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, will go on sale across Sussex on December 29. Picture: Aldi Digital Media Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The drink, which is 10 percent coconut water, contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle. Aldi shoppers can choose from three different flavours: Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad