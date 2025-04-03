Proposal for 130 homes and 300 parking spaces on land across Lewes and Mid Sussex districts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two companies have submitted a joint application for 130 new homes on land that is part of both the Lewes and Mid Sussex districts.

Catesby Strategic Land Limited and Rurban Estates Limited want to build the dwellings on land east of Lunce’s Hill, Haywards Heath.

The outline application for the 8.81 hectare site is also to change of use of an existing barn for a flexible community and/or commercial use, as well as ‘associated outdoor space and landscaping, drainage infrastructure, hard and soft landscaping, parking, access and associated works (all matters reserved except for access)’.

The application has been submitted to Lewes District Council via the agent DHA Planning. People can view it using the reference LW/25/0071 at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications.

A Google Map showing the rough location of the proposed housing development on land east of Lunce’s Hill, Haywards Heath

The design and access statement said: “Catesby are committed to bringing forward sustainable residential developments that enhance the area in which they are located.”

It said: “Rurban Estates partner with built-environment stakeholders to align interests through collaboration and problem-solving and with the aim of delivering attractive and sustainable new communities with positive legacy. Rurban Estates champion quality design and promote low carbon principles so that proposals enhance the place and setting while delivering greener communities for a brighter and more sustainable future.”

The application proposes 300 car parking spaces on the greenfield farmland site.

The design and access statement said: “The overarching Vision for Land east of Lunce’s Hill, Haywards Heath, is to deliver a high-quality, locally distinguishable and sustainable addition to Haywards Heath. The proposed development will provide an opportunity to deliver much needed new housing, enhancing and complementing the existing settlement edge, while taking advantage of the extensive services, facilities and amenities that the local area has to offer.”

The statement said the homes will front ‘characterful streets’ and be set ‘within a comprehensive landscape framework of rich and varied open spaces’, offering a mix of house types and tenures. The development also proposes: a new children’s play area, a new pedestrian crossing on Lunce’s Hill, new footpaths and cycle routes to encourage safe travel around the site, enhanced boundary planting, the creation of ‘meaningful’ open green

spaces, increased biodiversity on the site, enhanced landscape planting to complement existing mature vegetation, and sustainable drainage features to support and enhance the site’s biodiversity and ecological value. The plan aims to respect ancient woodland as well.

The design statement said a primary street would run through the site to provide access to the homes. It added: “Due to the sensitive nature of the setting of Cleavewater and the residential dwellings on Hurstwood Lane, the western parcel of the proposal requires special treatment. The masterplan proposes a low-density, farmstead arrangement where dwellings are clustered around a carefully landscaped courtyard, with a character that respects the local vernacular.”

The masterplan proposes a variety of different house type designs, from one-bed maisonettes to four-bed houses to create new homes for a diverse community, including first time buyers and older residents.

The design statement’s conclusion said: “The proposals respect and enhance the existing natural and built features of the Site, creating clusters of new homes set within mature and varied landscape, and a new community use within the retained barn on Lunce’s Hill.

“This is an exciting opportunity to create a new legacy development to support the sensitive growth of Haywards Heath and deliver much needed new homes for both Districts, in a highly sustainable location and with landscape at its heart.”