£15k worth of IT equipment donated to two Eastbourne schools

Cavendish School and The Turing School were given the IT haul by Eastbourne-based events agency Identity.

The package includes laptops, tablets, speakers and monitors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Dodd, chief strategy officer at Identity, said, “This equipment, that had already been used at events delivered by Identity, has been fully cleaned, refurbished and checked to ensure that it will have a long and useful second life. We are delighted to be able to support two great local schools.”

IT donations to Eastbourne schools

Peter Marchant, executive headteacher at Cavendish School, said, “We are very grateful to Identity for including our school in this wonderful community initiative. These donations will benefit our pupils and support their learning journey at school and at home.”

The Turing School’s headteacher Sarah Doyle said, “The equipment donated by Identity is already being used throughout the school and will be enormously beneficial to our entire school community.”