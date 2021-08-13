£250,000 road improvement scheme launched in East Sussex

East Sussex County Council has gained £250,000 as part of the upgrade, which is part of a £15 million government Transport Decarbonisation Plan which aims to improve traffic light systems to cut congestion, boost safety, and reduce journey times and emissions.

The council is expected to use the extra funding to repair and improve existing traffic signals, future-proof their local road networks, and prepare for technological innovations.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps made the funding announcement today (Friday, August 13) where he touched on new technology being used, such as drones and 3D printing, to fix potholes.

Sussex roads

Mr Shapps said, “Whether you’re a motorist, cyclist or pedestrian, every road-user across our country deserves the best possible journey. That’s why, despite already having some of the best and safest roads in the world, this government is providing millions of pounds to improve them further still.

“This vital funding and work will cut journey times for millions of people, reduce emissions and keep the UK at the forefront of technological developments in roads maintenance, as we continue to invest in local economies and build back both better and greener from the pandemic.”

RAC Head of Roads Policy Nicholas Lyes said, “Additional investment to cut congestion and make pothole repairs better for the future is very welcome.

“Improving traffic lights can make a significant difference to local roads by efficiently maximising the number of vehicles which can safely pass through junctions, while hitting a pothole can be an expensive and even a dangerous experience, so we look forward to seeing how drivers and road users more widely can benefit from the use of 21st century technology to repair their local roads more quickly.”