Businesses across the county will have the chance to apply for a share of the fund.

Businesses in East Sussex will have the chance to apply for a share of over £300,000 in funding for apprenticeship schemes.

The funding will be made available to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across the county to cover the full training costs of apprentices.

The Transform project is part-funded by the European Social Fund and led by East Sussex County Council as part of their Apprenticeship Levy scheme.

Lewes County Hall

The Sussex Council of Training Providers is delivering the project which will raise the profile of apprenticeships and skills training, and will support SMEs in East Sussex to access government incentives and funds to pay for training.

Cllr Rupert Simmons, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for the economy, said: “This money will provide a much-needed boost to improving the skills and training for apprentices in East Sussex as we continue our economic recovery from the pandemic.”

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Newhaven and Bishopstone, said: “It’s good to see that this scheme is targeted at smaller and medium businesses. I run a small business in Sussex and know that many businesses will welcome the opportunity to bring an apprentice on board. The general business outlook is very challenging with the economy heading into recession, inflation pushing up costs and spiralling energy prices. Any support for local businesses has to be welcomed."

At least 150 SMEs in the area will be provided with impartial advice on apprenticeships and skills, including aid in finding appropriate training provision.

The funding is from the European Social Fund as part of the 2014-2020 European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme in England, with the Department of Work and Pensions acting as the Managing Authority for the programme.

The ESF was established by the European Union and helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in innovative projects in business, skills development, job creation, social inclusion and local regenerations.

Councillor MacCleary said: “I would like to see some guarantees from the government that this scheme will continue to be funded as it is currently backed by the EU. I hope it doesn’t become yet another casualty of the Conservatives’ disastrous Brexit deal.”