Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The offer includes: Nappies, wipes, maternity and postpartum products, period products, and incontinence products.

Cheeky Wipes is an independent company based in Newhaven. Since 2008, their easy alternatives to single use products such as reusable wipes, period pants and pads and make up wipes, have saved approximately 200 million packs of disposable wipes, nappies, makeup wipes, pads or tampons from going to waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is open to anyone who is paying council tax or on the electoral roll in Lewes district.

£50 Voucher available for reusable nappies, wipes and sanitary products from Cheeky Wipes

Applying is simple: Email '[email protected]' with the subject line 'Cheeky Wipes Voucher'. Provide your name and confirm your full home address and postcode.

The council will issue you with a voucher code for £50 to spend on any product on www.cheekywipes.com

Just spend £50 or more, apply the code at checkout and your order will be eligible for free postage or 'click and collect' from the warehouse in Newhaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cheeky team would be happy to answer any questions you may have. Get in touch with them at [email protected].