£50 Voucher available for reusable nappies, wipes and sanitary products
The offer includes: Nappies, wipes, maternity and postpartum products, period products, and incontinence products.
Cheeky Wipes is an independent company based in Newhaven. Since 2008, their easy alternatives to single use products such as reusable wipes, period pants and pads and make up wipes, have saved approximately 200 million packs of disposable wipes, nappies, makeup wipes, pads or tampons from going to waste.
The scheme is open to anyone who is paying council tax or on the electoral roll in Lewes district.
Applying is simple: Email '[email protected]' with the subject line 'Cheeky Wipes Voucher'. Provide your name and confirm your full home address and postcode.
The council will issue you with a voucher code for £50 to spend on any product on www.cheekywipes.com
Just spend £50 or more, apply the code at checkout and your order will be eligible for free postage or 'click and collect' from the warehouse in Newhaven.
The Cheeky team would be happy to answer any questions you may have. Get in touch with them at [email protected].
This offer was previously limited to wipes and nappies for parents of children aged two years old and under. From March to June 2024 the Council are trialling extending the offer to the full range of Cheeky Wipes products and removing the age restrictions. It is possible that the Council may revert to the previous offer or further change the eligibility for the offer following this trial.
