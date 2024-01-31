Puregym to open its doors in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
An application was first submitted in June 2022 to bring the chain to Eastbourne in the site where Mothercare used to be.
A PureGym spokesperson said: “Our brand-new gym will be located on Hampden Retail Park and will provide the people of Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low-cost, no contract memberships. We look forward to welcoming new members through the doors of PureGym Eastbourne.
"With more and more people recognising the benefits of exercise for their physical and mental health, we are thrilled to be opening another state of the art, 24/7 fitness facility which members can use around the clock to enhance their overall wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming new members through our doors.”