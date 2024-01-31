BREAKING

Puregym to open its doors in Eastbourne

National gym chain PureGym will open its doors on Thursday, February 1, in Eastbourne.
PureGym confirmed that it will open in Hampden Retail Park off Marshall Road on February 1.

An application was first submitted in June 2022 to bring the chain to Eastbourne in the site where Mothercare used to be.

A PureGym spokesperson said: “Our brand-new gym will be located on Hampden Retail Park and will provide the people of Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities through PureGym’s flagship low-cost, no contract memberships. We look forward to welcoming new members through the doors of PureGym Eastbourne.

National gym chain PureGym will open its doors on Thursday, February 1, in Eastbourne. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)National gym chain PureGym will open its doors on Thursday, February 1, in Eastbourne. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
National gym chain PureGym will open its doors on Thursday, February 1, in Eastbourne. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"With more and more people recognising the benefits of exercise for their physical and mental health, we are thrilled to be opening another state of the art, 24/7 fitness facility which members can use around the clock to enhance their overall wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming new members through our doors.”

