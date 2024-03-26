PYO Energy launches groundbreaking energy contracts platform for UK businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PYO Energy is entirely independent and aims to offer transparency across the energy market, allowing commercial energy users to get quotes from dozens of potential suppliers in minutes.

Compared to other business energy providers and comparison sites, PYO Energy eliminates the inconvenience of collating multiple supplier quotes, saving time from endless phone calls and emails. Simply enter a few details, and PYO Energy’s system will show you energy quotes from dozens of UK suppliers. Customers can proceed to sign a contract without speaking to sales agents or brokers.

The technology behind PYO Energy is extraordinary. It takes the customer’s business information, unique meter ID, and energy requirements and matches this data against dozens of suppliers PYO Energy collaborates with, producing real-time live quotes. To further simplify the process, almost all the data needed to proceed can be found on the business's most recent energy bill.

The founding team possesses an abundance of expertise across multiple industries and knows first-hand the difficulty and frustrations of commercial energy procurement. After decades of senior management and director roles in the hospitality sector, Justin is now an accomplished business consultant.

It's Justin's passion to develop a new way for businesses to get the best deal on their energy contracts, which has been the main driving force behind bringing PYO Energy to market. Nick hails from Rubix VT, bringing technological genius to the table. Steve runs a thriving networking community for Sussex businesses and is an ambassador for Brighton & Hove tourism. Malcolm has been in the commercial energy business for over 15 years, whilst Matt brings a depth of entrepreneurial expertise rooted in marketing.

Justin Manning, MD, and Co-Founder says: "PYO Energy is committed to revolutionising how businesses navigate the energy market. We believe businesses deserve greater power and transparency when managing their energy needs, and our aim is to put the power back into their hands.

"Our platform's user-friendly interface, which our brilliant technology partners developed, returns the power to businesses who can now finally access the majority of the supplier market in one go and choose the best energy deals tailored to their needs."