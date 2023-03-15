A Burgess Hill pub is holding its 12-day real-ale festival this month.

A selection of real ales, including three from brewers in Switzerland, America and Belgium, will be available at The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, April 2.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

Pub manager, Kayleigh Pratt said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices. It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub.”

