NationalWorldTV
Real ale festival returns to Burgess Hill offering beers at just £2.15 a pint

A Burgess Hill pub is holding its 12-day real-ale festival this month.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:13 GMT

A selection of real ales, including three from brewers in Switzerland, America and Belgium, will be available at The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, April 2.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

Pub manager, Kayleigh Pratt said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices. It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub.”

A selection of real ales will be available at The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk from Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, April 2
The festival will feature vegan and gluten-free beers, a range of different malt and hop varieties and beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander. The line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey and many more. All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

Burgess HillBelgiumSwitzerlandWetherspoon