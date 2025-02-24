A range of 15 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at a Burgess Hill pub during its 12-day beer festival.

The Six Gold Martlets, a Wetherspoons pub in Church Walk, is hosting the festival from Wednesday to Sunday, March 5-16.

The pub announced that the overseas brewers are all female and are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and America.

They said the beers in the festival have not previously been available at the pub while a number have been brewed for the first time especially for the festival.

Pub manager Eleanor Lawrence said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub.”

She said: “All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

The festival collection will feature vegan beers, a range of different malt and hop varieties and beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients. The beers will cost £2.15 per pint. Three third-of-a-pint tasters will be available for the price of a pint.

The international beers are: Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA), Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewery, Canada), Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia), Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy) and Antiopdean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand). The festival line-up also includes: Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), and Blossom (Black Sheep).