Record Store Day: Five record stores in West Sussex

Record Store Day sees record shops from across the UK coming together to celebrate the unique culture of record collecting.

With the first event held in 2008 after organisers wanted to draw attention to the 1,400 independent record stores in their native US, the event is now a staple of the musical calendar, with shops from all over the world, taking part.

"This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the special role these independently owned stores play in their communities," the Record Store Day website says.

The day gives record store owners a chance to ply their wares, collectors a chance to puck up rare albums and newcomers a chance to investigate a new and exciting hobby, discovering an interesting new way to engage with their favourite music.

To get you all in that vinyl spirit, here are five record shops from across West Sussex.

1. Analogue October Records, Chichester The so-called home of the analogue revolution, this Chichester city centre favourite sells new vinyls and tapeheads, as well as a variety of tapeheads. Check it out on South Street, Chichester. www.analogueoctober.com Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

2. Music Mania, Worthing A seaside classic, Music Mania sells a large range of new and used CDs in a friendly environment. Check them out on West Buildings, Worthing. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Rolly's Records, Felpham Bognor Regis A slightly newer addition to the independent record shop scene here in West Sussex, Rolly's Records has been selling second-hand vinyls, 45s and singles since last June, but it's already making waves with it's simple approach and straight-forward passion for music. https://www.rollysrecords.co.uk/ Check them out on 79 Felpham Road Photo: contrib Photo Sales

4. Barnham Vintage Vinyl, Barnham Opened back in 2018, Barnham Vintage Vinyl offers a range of 45s, EPs, LPs and singles across an impressive range of genres. www.barnhamvintagevinyl.co.uk Find them on 37 Barnham Road Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales