Recruitment open days planned as new luxury care home in Worthing brings 90 jobs to the area

The opening of a new luxury, purpose-built care home in Worthing this summer will bring 90 jobs to the area.

Tarring Manor is part of Caring Homes and it is being built on the site of The Priory, in South Street, Tarring, to provide high-quality residential care for up to 75 residents.

The home strives to attract people into the care sector with its award-winning training and development programmes and currently has vacancies for care workers, kitchen assistants and housekeepers.Full training and development will be provided for those who are completely new to care.

Karen Grainger, home manager, said: “At Caring Homes our ethos is that everyone deserves the highest quality of care and this will be provided here at Tarring Manor, by a dedicated team who share the same standards and beliefs.

Karen Grainger, home manager, at Tarring Manor, which is due to open in the summer in Worthing

“Together, we will ensure that person-centred care is at the heart of everything we do and we are looking for dedicated individuals to join our team to deliver this care in a respectful and dignified manner.

“We’re really looking forward to opening our doors here in the summer and delighted to be working with so many like minded people.”

Recruitment open days for Tarring Manor are being held in Worthing on Friday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 14, at the Charmandean Centre, in Forest Road. These events will run between 9am and 3pm and walk-ins are welcome.

Tarring Manor has access to regular bus and train routes for staff and families and the range of restaurants and shops will provide residents with experiences outside of the home.

With the home’s official opening just months away, prospective care staff are being invited to register their interest in working at Tarring Manor.

The care home is set to feature a bistro, cinema, hair salon and an orangery, along with a roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

Caring Homes, one of the UK’s leading national networks of care homes, has been recognised as a Top 20 Care Home Group in the UK and is due to open Tarring Manor’s Marketing Suite this month.

