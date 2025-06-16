Reformer Pilates studio in Mid Sussex announces partnership with artisan coffee bar

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 17:18 BST
An award-winning Reformer Pilates studio in Lindfield has announced a new partnership with an artisan coffee bar and roastery.

Cove Reformer Studio revealed recently that it has joined forces with specialty coffee roasters Lindfield Coffee Works.

Most Popular

Cove’s Jodie Cruttenden said: “All Cove Reformer and Cove Run Club customers are eligible for ten per cent off drinks at the independent coffee house, simply by collecting a loyalty card through their instructor. This local collaboration brings together two community-focused brands passionate about wellness, whether it’s through movement or the perfect flat white.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-founder Jodie said Cove is proud to be partnering with the well-known coffee shop.

Cove Reformer Studio has partnered with Lindfield Coffee Worksplaceholder image
Cove Reformer Studio has partnered with Lindfield Coffee Works

Co-founder Laura Humphreys said the partnership is a way of giving back to the community. She said: “This marks another exciting step in Cove’s journey, expanding beyond movement and into meaningful local collaborations that bring our clients even more.”

Phoebe Foreman, head of branding and communications for Lindfield Coffee Works, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Cover Reformer Studio. Our customers have always been at the heart of what we do, and we feel fortunate to be part of their daily routines, whether it’s a post-run coffee or a catch-up after class. This collaboration is a celebration of those small every day moments.”

Visit /www.covereformerstudio.com and www.lindfieldcoffeeworks.co.uk.

Related topics:Lindfield
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice