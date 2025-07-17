Proposals tied to major refurbishment works at Bexhill’s Colonnade are set to go in front of Rother councillors.

On July 24, Rother District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application seeking listed building consent to carry out “essential repair works” intended to address “persistent water ingress issues” within the seafront building.

The application, which comes from the council itself, says the works will include repairs to the exterior of the Grade II listed building and refurbishment of interior areas, as well as waterproofing of its terrace roof deck.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed works would preserve this heritage asset and are considered to be necessary to ensure The Colonnade’s continued role in supporting local heritage, economy, and the community.

Dr Kieran Mullan MP for Bexhill and Battle with Bexhill Colonnade traders on April 11 2025.

“As such it is considered that there would be no harm to the setting or important features of the listed building arising from the proposal.”

The application comes to the committee amid a wider debate about the works and the future of the building.

At a full council meeting on July 14, Rother councillors considered a petition, which called on it to guarantee for “a right to return” for traders currently based within the building.

The petition, which was set up by Colonnade tenants Charlotte Arundell and Sonia Valentini, had been signed by more than 4,500 people.

It also called on the council to provide “fair terms” for reinstatement of the businesses after the renovation works are completed, as well as to ensure it engages “with the community and business owners before making irreversible decisions”.

Councillors opted to neither agree to nor rule out making such a guarantee. Councillors did make a commitment to “take into account” the council’s pre-existing relationships when tenants are sought to take on the refurbished units.

The council had previously said it has a “responsibility to demonstrate best value” and will need to “conduct a fair process for all prospective tenants rather than offering guarantees to any specific business.”

The report to the planning committee notes how the council received a comment in connection with this debate as part of the application for listed building consent.

According to the report, the comment argued how a “promise to renew the existing tenants’ contracts” should form part of the refurbishment plan.

Within the report, a council planning spokesman said: “The council acknowledges the response from the local community concerning the renewal of tenant contracts. However, this is a separate matter between the tenants and the council’s Estates Team, being independent of the planning process (i.e. this is not a material planning consideration).

“This application is for Listed Building consent only which means that consideration is limited to the architectural and historical significance and setting of The Colonnade.

“Overall, the proposed remedial and refurbishment works are essential to remedy the widespread defects which have compromised The Colonnade’s structural integrity.

“These works would halt the continuing deterioration of The Colonnade, enhancing its resilience against coastal weathering, and restore the building’s architectural and historic integrity, thus ensuring its viable use and continued longevity as a designated heritage asset.”