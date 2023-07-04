On Friday July 7, OHM Energy will be holding a free renewable energy day for Eastbourne businesses to find out about the latest developments in renewable energy and the push for a decarbonised Eastbourne.

Businesses will also be able to hear updates on government legislation, how solar can benefit your business and what finance options are available.

Breakout sessions will allow residents at the event to have an opportunity to speak to industry experts and suppliers.

Residents will also be able to bring a recent utility bill with you to show the team who can demonstrate potential savings for business via solar installation.

S﻿peakers at the event will include Caroline Ansell, Eco Action, OHM Energy, Eaton, SNRG and HSBC.

The event will run from 10am to 3.30pm at 3a Hampden Park Retail Park.